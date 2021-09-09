Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AppHarvest, Rio Tinto And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is trading at $8 and it should be higher. He wants to get the management on the show because something must be wrong for that stock to be at $8.

AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH) has got to be the future, but the future is not now, said Cramer. It's too early for the stock, but Cramer likes the principles.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is a growth company and its dividend is safe, thinks Cramer.

Cramer has always thought Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) was more of a private club.

It seems there is no major focus on guns legislation in the current administration, but that is not enough for Cramer to support Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI).

People think Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) isn't going to have good numbers next year. Cramer disagrees and he is a buyer of the stock.