 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Happening With Express Shares Tuesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of companies in the broader retail sector, including Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) are trading lower following a drop in US retail sales. COVID-19 concerns and weak data have also led to fears of slowing economic growth.

Express shares are also trading lower by 11.2% over the past 5 sessions amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

Express is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear and going-out.

Express is trading lower by approximately 8.6% at $5.44. Express has a 52-week high of $13.97 and a 52-week low of $0.57.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPR)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Express
Understanding Express's Unusual Options Activity
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas