What's Going On With Hims & Hers Health's Stock After Hours?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) shares are trading higher by 13.1% at $8.48 in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter 2021 revenue guidance above estimates.

Hims & Hers Health reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. Hims & Hers Health reported quarterly sales of $60.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $56.49 million.

"This was a quarter of very strong execution, as we continued to drive consistent organic revenue growth across our business, from our core categories to the newer mental health services" said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers.

"We also heavily invested in key infrastructure and differentiated technologies. These are long-term plays to drive financial improvement and create durable advantage," Dudum stated.

Hims & Hers Health is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care.

Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week high of $25.40 and a 52-week low of $7.24.