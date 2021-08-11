Cramer Gives His Opinion On Skyworks Solutions, Paysafe And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is one of his favorites. But there are four of them gunning for this business so he would be careful. It's very speculative.

Lithium is a very tough market so Cramer would be very careful with lithium stocks. If you want to play lithium stock, Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) is a good one, but not his favorite.

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) has just reported and it looks like a dynamite quarter, said Cramer.

People who are selling Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) are going to regret it, said Cramer.

He likes Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) because of its customer list.

Cramer would be careful with Rxsight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) because a lot of people are selling the stock.