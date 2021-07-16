 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Medical Properties Trust, Clean Energy Fuels Corp And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington advised a viewer to buy Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) for a long term. She bought it because it has consistently grown earnings in the 8% range. It has also grown the dividend by 3.5%.

Stephen Weiss said Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) are highly speculative. He still has positive returns in these names, but he has cut back. Weiss sees a very, very bright long-term future for Vuzix And Jumia, but they're not the right stocks for this market.

Jon Najarian would hold Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE). He likes it after the big sell-off.

Rob Sechan said the underperformance in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSE: IWN) is going to persist for a little bit. He would wait a bit before buying and he prefers the large-cap stocks.

