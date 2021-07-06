SuRo Capital Could Be On Watch With Nextdoor Stake: What Investors Should Know

A closed-end management investment company offers exposure to several privately held companies, and it could get a bump with another portfolio holding going public.

What Happened: Nextdoor announced a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ: KVSB) valuing the company at $4.3 billion.

One of the early backers of Nextdoor is SuRo Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS), who invested $10 million in the company in 2019 as part of a Series F raised funding at a $2.1 billion valuation. In two years, the investment for SuRo Capital doubled based on today’s deal.

Why It’s Important: SuRo Capital has had several notable recent monetizing events with the IPOs of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).

Portfolio company Rover is also going public via SPAC.

The company ended the first quarter with a net asset value of $18.01 per share, compared to $15.14 at the end of 2020 and $10.22 in the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s portfolio includes investments in 32 holdings with Nextdoor representing the third-largest position. Coursera is the largest holding and comes after the company liquidated its position in Palantir in March.

The IPOs and SPAC deals represent monetizable events for the company, which could help close the gap between the share price and net asset value.

SSSS Price Action: Shares of SunRo Capital are up 1.80% to $13.55 on Tuesday at publication.