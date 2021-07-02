Phil Mickelson Says He Won't Play In Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic Again

Phil Mickelson, one of the greatest golfers of all time, said Thursday he won't participate in the Rocket Mortgage Classic after this year.

What Happened: An article published this week by The Detroit News reported about the time Mickelson went to court in 2007 after a Michigan bookie allegedly cheated the golfer out of half a million dollars.

"Lefty" recently won the PGA Championship and was disappointed The Detroit News published the article. He usually takes time off between the U.S. Open and the British Open, but decided to participate this year in the midsummer Rocket Mortgage Classic.

I haven’t tweeted anything yet. I’ve only responded to other’s tweets. You and Rob do what you need to do (report something from over 20 years ago) and I’ll do what I need to( let everyone know why I won’t be back) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 1, 2021

Why Its Matters: After Thursday's round, Mickelson confirmed he wouldn't return.

Presented by Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), this is Rocket Mortgage Classic's third year and the first year Mickelson has attended. Could more golfers follow Mickelson's route and skip the event? Time will tell.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4. Bryson DeChambeau won the event in 2020 and Nate Lashley won in 2019.

RKT Price Action: Shares of Rocket Companies traded around $18.91 at press time.

