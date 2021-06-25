Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Kinder Morgan And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). He heard the quarter is going to be better than expected and Verizon is doing a lot of business with Apple.

Instead of Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ: GBOX), Cramer would buy Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) is too hard for Cramer. He needs to do some work and learn more about the stock.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is good and Cramer would be a buyer.