Cramer Weighs In On Johnson & Johnson, ViacomCBS And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) goes up no matter what because it has a big drug pipeline. He would own the stock.
Cramer likes the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and he is a buyer of the stock.
Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a good company, said Cramer. He would wait for a week or two and then he would buy the stock.
It's time to buy ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), said Cramer. He kind of likes the media stocks.
Cramer wouldn't buy OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) because there are too many companies in the space.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media