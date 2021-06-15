Cramer Weighs In On Johnson & Johnson, ViacomCBS And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) goes up no matter what because it has a big drug pipeline. He would own the stock.

Cramer likes the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and he is a buyer of the stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a good company, said Cramer. He would wait for a week or two and then he would buy the stock.

It's time to buy ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), said Cramer. He kind of likes the media stocks.

Cramer wouldn't buy OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) because there are too many companies in the space.