Why Kodak Stock Is On A Roll Today

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading significantly higher on above-average volume Tuesday following increasing interest from retail investors.

What Happened: In July 2020, Kodak shares surged as much as 1,900% in two days after the company was awarded a $765-million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camera company's stock became popular among retail traders during that time.

It seems the stock has returned to favor amid the recent frenzy around GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

Recent News: On June 4, Kodak announced that it is set to present its complete smart pre-press offering and disruptive inkjet technology at China Print 2021.

China Print is one of the largest printing exhibitions and will take place from June 23 to June 27.

Join Kodak at China Print later this month where we will unveil our smart pre-press offering as well as our disruptive inkjet technology. https://t.co/TSOSpMh0Ht pic.twitter.com/HHRV2kKRxX — Jim Continenza (@JimContinenza) June 4, 2021

KODK Price Action: Kodak has traded as high as $60 and as low as $2 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 21.98% at $10.57.

Image by analogicus from Pixabay.