Cramer Weighs In On Hyliion, Paysafe And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 6:54am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) is doing exactly what it should do so longer-term it should pan out.

Cramer said to a viewer he can buy more shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) if Bill Foley is in the stock.

Instead of Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT), Cramer would buy Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD).

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) did not have a good quarter so Cramer would buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) instead.

