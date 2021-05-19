 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Riot Blockchain, Viacom And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 11:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) had a good quarter and it's a decent spec.

The whole pipeline complex is struggling because it seems that no one is going to be able to build new pipelines under the new administration, said Cramer. He likes ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) is a proxy for Bitcoin, said Cramer. If you think Bitcoin is going up, you buy Riot Blockchain. Otherwise, you sell.

ViacomCBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC) needs another fund like Archegos to push it to $90, said Cramer. He doesn't know how many funds like that are left.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) is a little speculative trade and Cramer likes the Waste management business.

Logitech International SA(NASDAQ: LOGI) is going to so better than Turtle Beach, said Cramer.

