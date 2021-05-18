Why Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V Is Trading Higher Today

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) is trading higher Tuesday after announcing its pending transfer from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq.

What Happened: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V is set to close its business combination with Social Finance Inc on May 28. Assuming the business combination is completed, the company announced that trading is expected to begin on the Nasdaq on June 1 under the new ticker symbol “SOFI.”

Price Action: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V traded as high as $28.26 and as low as $10.10 since its IPO on Oct. 9.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 9.24% at $16.91.