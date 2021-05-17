Why Lordstown Motors Is Trading Higher Today

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company set the dates for its "Lordstown Week" event.

What Happened: Lordstown Motors announced its "Lordstown Week" will take place at the company's Ohio headquarters from June 21-25. The event will be hosted by company executives and feature factory tours, presentations and test drives of the company's electric commercial pickup truck, the Lordstown Endurance.

"Investors, analysts, customers and partners will spend time with the management team, and tour the Lordstown Motors facilities to experience firsthand how the production team is preparing the plant for the ramp up to be ready for the beginning of early production units of the Endurance in late September of this year," Lordstown Motors stated via press release.

The company recently rescheduled the release of its first-quarter financial results from May 17 to May 24.

Price Action: Lordstown Motors traded as high as $31.56 and as low as $6.69 since it began trading on the Nasdaq on Oct. 26.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 11.60% at $8.18.