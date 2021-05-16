 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On Zynga, Hyatt And More in 'Lightning Round'

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Israeli weapons company Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA) is highly valued. He would rather buy Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).

Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNT) is a good business, said Cramer.

It is finally the right time to buy Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), said Cramer. It is in a decent situation, he added.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is okay, said Cramer. But he would rather buy Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB).

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH) is a buy at $10, said Cramer.

Cramer said Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is an underpenetrated market and the CEO, James Conroy, runs a great company.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZNGA)

Wedbush's Michael Pachter Talks Stocks Well-Positioned As Work-At-Home Becomes A Permanent Trend
The Daily Stock Watchlist From 'Money Mitch': Solar And Electronic Gaming Stocks
BofA Upgrades Zynga On Accelerating Ad Strategy: What You Need To Know
Why Zynga's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas