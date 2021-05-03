Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock increased by 3.67% to $64.36 during Monday's regular session.

Gainers

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock increased by 3.67% to $64.36 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.7K, which is 45.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $14.41. The current volume of 46.3K shares is 24.36% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $449.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $60.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 94.5K, which is 50.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 2.94% to $10.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 134.1K shares, making up 17.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock rose 2.87% to $25.72. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.3K shares, making up 22.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $31.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 137.2K, which is 20.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 4.46% to $8.89 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 666.8K shares, making up 33.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 4.32% to $86.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 797.0K shares, making up 29.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 3.87% to $10.35. The current volume of 733.5K shares is 22.77% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock decreased by 3.28% to $68.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 173.0K, which is 14.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 2.6% to $9.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 126.1K, which is 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.3 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock decreased by 2.02% to $3.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 89.7K, which is 33.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

