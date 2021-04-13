Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cisco, AT&T And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going higher as it finally got to the enterprise.
Cramer is a seller of AT&T (NYSE: T).
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is one of the survivors, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is too commodity, said Cramer. He would pass.
FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is too speculative for Cramer. He would stay away.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media