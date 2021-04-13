Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cisco, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going higher as it finally got to the enterprise.

Cramer is a seller of AT&T (NYSE: T).

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is one of the survivors, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is too commodity, said Cramer. He would pass.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is too speculative for Cramer. He would stay away.