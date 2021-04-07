Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock rose 1.52% to $73.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 1.52% to $73.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 66.6K, which is 26.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock fell 3.89% to $23.5 during Wednesday's regular session. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 171.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

