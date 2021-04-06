 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fastly, Nio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fastly, Nio And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he likes Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY), but it's caught up in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). It's regarded as a high multiple stock, but Cramer would not sell it at its current price. He sees some potential for a move higher.

Cramer would buy Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) at these levels. It has got so many orders and it doesn't know what to do with them.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) is a kind of stock that's not going to be working right now and Cramer is not a buyer.

There are easier ways to make money than Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) because the group has become very tough, explained Cramer.

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) has got to come down because there is too much hot money, said Cramer.

Cramer loves hydrogen power, but he has to find out what is going on with Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLY + GOEV)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Canoo
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media