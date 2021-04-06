Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fastly, Nio And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he likes Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY), but it's caught up in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). It's regarded as a high multiple stock, but Cramer would not sell it at its current price. He sees some potential for a move higher.

Cramer would buy Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) at these levels. It has got so many orders and it doesn't know what to do with them.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) is a kind of stock that's not going to be working right now and Cramer is not a buyer.

There are easier ways to make money than Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) because the group has become very tough, explained Cramer.

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) has got to come down because there is too much hot money, said Cramer.

Cramer loves hydrogen power, but he has to find out what is going on with Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).