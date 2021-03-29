Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) shares increased by 2.85% to $19.47 during Monday's regular session.

Gainers

NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares increased by 2.85% to $19.47 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:41 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6K shares, making up 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.3 million.

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares moved upwards by 2.09% to $7.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:41 EST is 30.7K, which is 184.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.4 million.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares rose 1.2% to $225.56. Erie Indemnity's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8K shares as of 12:41 EST. This is 26.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 1.19% to $70.88. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 285.4K as of 12:41 EST. This is 21.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares rose 1.15% to $10.49. The current volume of 224.6K shares is 43.45% of China Life Insurance Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:41 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.2 billion.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock increased by 1.1% to $231.9. As of 12:41 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 253.4K shares, making up 25.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion.

Losers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 5.27% to $8.1 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 65.1K shares is 34.53% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:41 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.1 million.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 4.54% to $83.42. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:41 EST. This is 35.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 4.29% to $2.68. As of 12:41 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 160.0K, which is 3.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 3.95% to $8.52. As of 12:41 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.4K shares, making up 100.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.9 million.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares decreased by 3.23% to $26.71. Trading volume for ProAssurance's stock is 61.6K as of 12:41 EST. This is 21.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 3.17% to $108.19. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 29.3K shares as of 12:41 EST. This is 19.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

