 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MakeMyTrip And SunOpta

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MakeMyTrip And SunOpta

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a person that should opine on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) because he screwed up so badly. He loved it for a very long time and then he lost his discipline and sold it too soon.

If Cramer was to travel to one of these countries he didn't know much, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) would be his preferred app.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a good company, but Cramer is concerned the space is crowded and there is too much competition.

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is a winner, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) and he said it's time to take a position in the stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMYT + SOLO)

ElectraMeccanica Looks To Set Up EV Assembly Facility, Engineering Center In Phoenix
Beyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media