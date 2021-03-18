Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MakeMyTrip And SunOpta

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a person that should opine on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) because he screwed up so badly. He loved it for a very long time and then he lost his discipline and sold it too soon.

If Cramer was to travel to one of these countries he didn't know much, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) would be his preferred app.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a good company, but Cramer is concerned the space is crowded and there is too much competition.

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is a winner, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) and he said it's time to take a position in the stock.