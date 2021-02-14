Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is good. It is still down a lot from its highs, but it is having a good quarter and it is a staple, he added.

Cramer would be a buyer of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) at its current price. He sold his position at $86 and he is buying back right here.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is an exciting stock, but please recognize it as a spec, said Cramer. For an easier way to own drones, he is recommending Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

Cramer would buy the weakness in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). He said Max Levchin will do well with Affirm.

You want to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He sees the stock at $15 if it gets orders from Boeing. Travel has to start for Boeing orders to happen, he noted.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a bargain, said Cramer. People are not using botox as they used to, but Cramer finds its migraine franchise amazing.

With AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), you are reaching for yield, but it doesn't offer any peace of mind, said Cramer.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is maybe the crown jewel semiconductor company in the world, said Cramer. He would own the stock.