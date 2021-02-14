Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is good. It is still down a lot from its highs, but it is having a good quarter and it is a staple, he added.

Cramer would be a buyer of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) at its current price. He sold his position at $86 and he is buying back right here.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is an exciting stock, but please recognize it as a spec, said Cramer. For an easier way to own drones, he is recommending Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

Cramer would buy the weakness in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). He said Max Levchin will do well with Affirm.

You want to own General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), said Cramer. He sees the stock at $15 if it gets orders from Boeing. Travel has to start for Boeing orders to happen, he noted.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a bargain, said Cramer. People are not using botox as they used to, but Cramer finds its migraine franchise amazing.

With AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), you are reaching for yield, but it doesn't offer any peace of mind, said Cramer.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is maybe the crown jewel semiconductor company in the world, said Cramer. He would own the stock.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

The Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF, As Told By Its Fund Manager
Allergan's BOTOX Wins FDA Nod For Neurologic Condition-Associated Pediatric Detrusor Overactivity
AbbVie, Caribou Biosciences Ink Licensing Agreement For (CAR)-T Cell Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: AbbVie
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas