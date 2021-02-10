Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cummins, Poshmark And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not giving up on Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX). He would wait for the next full quarter before he makes a decision about the stock.
Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) is at a 52-week high and it's not done, said Cramer.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is Cramer's choice for an industrial.
Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) is a very expensive stock, but Cramer is not giving up on it. It has to deliver.
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is too expensive, said Cramer.
