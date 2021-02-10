Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cummins, Poshmark And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not giving up on Aaron Levie, the CEO of Box Inc (NYSE: BOX). He would wait for the next full quarter before he makes a decision about the stock.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) is at a 52-week high and it's not done, said Cramer.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is Cramer's choice for an industrial.

Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) is a very expensive stock, but Cramer is not giving up on it. It has to deliver.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is too expensive, said Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

