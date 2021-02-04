Market Overview

Halftime Report' Final Trades: JPMorgan, Skyworks Solutions, More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello likes The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) and believes the company is well positioned now and in the event of economic reopening. 

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and notes the company is not suffering shortages, which allows it to capitalize the shortage against the others.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and notes he is staying long.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) and notes he purchased call options during the show.

