Why Cleanspark's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Cleanspark's Stock Today

Cleanspark’s (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock has been rising Monday, up 14.37% to a price of $28.5. The stock’s volume is currently 2.16 million, which is roughly 73.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.95 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several technology companies are trading higher after President Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus coronavirus relief bill on Sunday.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Cleanspark’s stock was $11.8 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $26.08 and a low of $0.97 in the past 52 weeks.

