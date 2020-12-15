Market Overview

Analyzing The Price Action In Solid Biosciences Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 10:12am   Comments
Solid Biosciences’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Solid Biosciences’s (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock is trading up 31.83% to a price of $6.33. The stock’s volume is currently 3.78 million, which is roughly 194.06% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.95 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Solid Biosciences shares are trading higher after the company announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Solid Biosciences’s stock was $3.58 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.1 and a low of $1.93 in the past 52 weeks.

