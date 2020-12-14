Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Riot Blockchain's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:05am   Comments
Share:

The Price And Volume Action In Riot Blockchain's Stock Today

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is currently up 12.22% to a price of $9.16. The stock’s volume is currently 3.29 million, which is roughly 15.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.69 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Riot Blockchain’s stock was $5.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.29 and a low of $0.51 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIOT)

52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
46 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZ-WIIMSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.