Why Is It Moving? Looking At Riot Blockchain's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Riot Blockchain's Stock Today

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is currently up 12.22% to a price of $9.16. The stock’s volume is currently 3.29 million, which is roughly 15.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.69 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Riot Blockchain’s stock was $5.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.29 and a low of $0.51 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.