Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly May Have Tried To Befriend Elon Musk Through His Brother

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein set up a former girlfriend with the brother of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in a bid to make a connection to the billionaire tech executive, according to a report out this week.

Business Insider reported that Epstein introduced the woman to Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, with the hopes "it would open doors to Elon Musk and his companies."

Kimbal, who is a restaurateur, also serves on the boards of both Tesla and another of Elon Musk's ventures, the space exploration company SpaceX.

Elon had been loosely connected to Epstein in an earlier report last year because he once attended a dinner with Epstein and several others in Palo Alto, California and acknowledged in the same report that he once was at Epstein's Manhattan house for about 30 minutes with then-wife Talulah Riley.

Musk told Vanity Fair that Riley "was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing."

Epstein, a money manager who was found dead in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges and was ruled to have killed himself, "is obviously a creep," the Tesla CEO told Vanity Fair.

Business Insider reported that the woman, who previously dated Epstein, dated Kimbal in 2011 and 2012. The report didn't name the woman. The publication cited unnamed sources as saying the relationship between Kimbal and the woman seemed genuine.

Neither Kimbal nor Elon have commented publicly on the Business Insider report.

Tesla didn't respond to messages from Benzinga seeking comment from the Musks.

Kimbal Musk photo via Wikimedia.