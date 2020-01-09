Is Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Pregnant?

Could Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s recent jovial mood and dancing be due to his long-term girlfriend Grimes being pregnant?

The 31-year-old Canadian singer made what appeared to be a 'pregnancy reveal' on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Grimes has been in a relationship with Musk since May 2018.

In the Instagram post, Grimes photoshopped an image of a fetus onto a nude photo of herself. In response to a comment, she told a fan she's "knocked up."

Instagram removed Grimes' first photo, evidently due to the nudity, but she later posted an edited versio of the photo with the caption: “Censored for insta haha — almost got away [with it].”

Earlier this week, Musk delighted an audience with his dance moves at Tesla's new Shanghai, China factory as the electric vehicle manufacturer delivered the first Model 3s made in the country to customers.

Musk already has five sons — Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk — with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Tesla shares were trading slightly higher at $492.51 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $434 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Photo by Jordan Uhl via Wikimedia.