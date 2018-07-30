Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Graph Says It All When It Comes To Amazon's Striking Profit Growth

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2018 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
This Graph Says It All When It Comes To Amazon's Striking Profit Growth
Related AMZN
The Week Ahead: Apple And Tesla Earnings, FOMC Meeting, Sonos IPO
CAT Climbs Into Driver's Seat To Start Earnings Parade, With Fed Meeting Ahead
Germany plans stricter online tax law; WSJ says Amazon susceptible to click farms (Seeking Alpha)

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) showed a record profit in its Q2 earnings report.

What Happened

Amazon's second-quarter revenue rose from $35.71 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $52.9 billion, which fell short of the $53.27 billion Wall Street expected. Over the same time period, however, net profit surged nearly tenfold from $197 million to $2.5 billion. This metric is seen as a "pleasant surprise" to shareholders as management's long-term strategy of reinvesting nearly every dollar it made is paying off.

Why It's Important

Amazon's quarterly net income was in the red throughout the second and third quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2015. Since then, every quarter has been in the green with clear momentum picking up in the back half of 2017.

Infographic: Amazon's Profit Soars to Record High | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

What's Next

Based on Amazon's results, it may seem that CEO Jeff Bezos is "running out of ideas to reinvest" all of the profit flowing in, Statista said. But this is unlikely to be the case as Amazon's level of innovation and multiple initiatives are well known to investors.

Related Links:

Amazon's Q2 Was A Show Of 'Power,' Morgan Stanley Says

'Margins To The Rescue' After Amazon Misses Q2 Sales Estimates

Posted-In: ecommerce Jeff Bezos StatistaRetail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

The Week Ahead: Apple And Tesla Earnings, FOMC Meeting, Sonos IPO
CAT Climbs Into Driver's Seat To Start Earnings Parade, With Fed Meeting Ahead
Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Eli Lilly, Fiat Chrysler And More
Barbie World Isn't So Fantastic: A Look At The Challenges Facing Mattel
Why Amazon's Supply Chain Ambitions Should Have Logistics Companies Worried
Breaking Down Spotify's Q2 Earnings: It's Premium User Growth And Nothing Else, For Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Week Ahead: Apple And Tesla Earnings, FOMC Meeting, Sonos IPO