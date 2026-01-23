JD Vance, Gavin Newsom Or Marco Rubio? Here's Who Prediction Market Is Betting On To Become The Next US President

The 2028 U.S. Presidential Elections are quite far, but prediction markets are already offering an early look at how bettors see the presidential race shaping up.

The data shows bettors favoring Vice President J.D. Vance over other potential contenders, while Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) leads on the Democratic side.

JD Vance Leads Race

Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $8.5 million has been bet on the contract "Next U.S. Presidential Election Winner?"

Source: Kalshi

J.D. Vance currently leads the race with a 28% probability of winning the 2028 U.S Presidential elections.

Gavin Newsom is a close second with a 20% probability of the California Governor emerging as the next US President.

Marco Rubio, the current U.S. Secretary of State, is third, with a 10% probability.

Anthony Scaramucci Backs Newsom

Anthony Scaramucci, a former member of Donald Trump’s administration, has indicated he might back Gavin Newsom for the 2028 presidential election. Despite his Republican roots, Scaramucci has been openly critical of Trump.

The political landscape for the 2028 presidential election is already taking shape, with figures like Steve Bannon considering a run. Bannon’s potential candidacy could stir competition within the MAGA movement, especially if Vice President JD Vance enters the race.

This development comes at a time when young voters are increasingly leaning left and expressing their disapproval of Trump‘s job performance.

As the political scene evolves, figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have dismissed presidential ambitions, focusing instead on their current roles.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock