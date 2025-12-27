Anthony Scaramucci Says He Could Back Gavin Newsom In 2028

Anthony Scaramucci, the former aide to Donald Trump, has indicated he may back Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in the 2028 presidential election.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who briefly served as President Donald Trump‘s White House Communications Director in 2017, expressed his admiration for Newsom’s work. Despite being a Republican, Scaramucci has emerged as a vocal critic of the president.

In a conversation about his potential choice for the upcoming presidential election, Scaramucci didn’t dismiss the idea of supporting a Democrat.

“I don't know if I have two Democrats, because I am a Republican, but I like Newsom. I like what Newsom is doing," Scaramucci shared with Chuck Todd. He also conveyed optimism about Newsom’s prospects, despite the difficulties associated with overcoming the “California brand”.

Newsom, who has been contemplating a 2028 presidential run, has been involved in a dispute with Trump, exacerbated by Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to quell anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

“I think he is probably—if I were them—he would be the type of person I would want in the mix. Maybe there will be a younger guy. Maybe there's an Obama out there, or a Bill Clinton out there that I don't see—I'm not a Democrat,” he shared.

Earlier, Newsom has said he is weighing a run for the presidency in 2028, but acknowledged in October that he would not make any decision public until after the 2026 midterm elections.

This wouldn’t be Scaramucci’s first time endorsing a Democrat against Trump, as he previously backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Scaramucci’s potential support for Newsom signifies a notable shift in the political landscape. As a former Trump aide, his willingness to back a Democrat, particularly one who has been a vocal adversary of Trump, underscores the changing dynamics within the Republican party.

This development could potentially influence other Republicans to reconsider their political affiliations and choices, impacting the outcome of the 2028 presidential race.

