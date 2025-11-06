Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Down 2028 Presidential Rumors: 'I'm Focused On Is Being A Representative'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dismissed speculation about a 2028 presidential run, using the moment instead to unleash sharp criticism of Republican leaders over what she called their failure to address the nation's mounting health care crisis.

Greene Denies 2028 Ambitions, Rejects AOC's ‘Revenge Tour’ Claim

On Wednesday, speaking with NewsNation, the Georgia Republican called reports of her presidential ambitions "baseless rumors," insisting her focus remains on representing her state's 14th Congressional District.

The only thing that “I'm focused on is being a representative for my district,” Greene said, adding that she blocked the reporter who circulated the claim.

Greene also rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) suggestion that she is on a “revenge” tour after President Donald Trump discouraged her from running for Senate.

Greene dismissed the claim as false while referencing a summer post in which she explained her decision not to run for a Senate seat, describing the chamber as a place where “all good things go to die.”

Greene Slams GOP Leadership Over Obamacare And Health Care Costs

Turning to policy, Greene accused GOP leadership of neglecting the fallout from expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

"I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving a single health care policy, because the country deserves it and it shouldn't be a secret," she said, recounting a heated call with House Speaker Mike Johnson, reported The View.

"Health care costs have only gone up since then, but I'm going to pick on Republicans — Republicans never fixed it."

She warned that some constituents are facing insurance premium hikes from $800 to $3,200 per month, calling the situation a total failure of leadership.

Republicans And Democrats Trade Blame Over Historic Government Shutdown

As the government shutdown drags on, Republicans and Democrats accuse each other of causing the crisis.

Republicans say Democrats are prolonging the shutdown to protect "illegal aliens" and block border security funding.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) called it the "Schumer Shutdown," saying it has hurt airports, small businesses and families.

Speaker Johnson claimed the GOP is "delivering" on its promises as Democrats "obstruct."

Democrats blame President Trump and Republicans, saying their actions are withholding SNAP benefits and hurting American families.

The Democratic Party's official account noted that the two longest shutdowns in 2018 and 2025 both happened under Trump's leadership.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for talks to "end their shutdown" and fix the health care crisis, urging Republicans to meet "anytime and anyplace."

