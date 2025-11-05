Two-Thirds Say Nation 'Seriously Off' Track, Fault Trump On Inflation

Two-thirds of Americans say the country is "pretty seriously off on the wrong track," while just under a third say it's moving in the right direction, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos survey conducted between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28. That share is down from November 2024, when 75% said "wrong track" ahead of the presidential election.

Poll Says People Sour On Economy, National Leadership

The poll paints a portrait of an anxious electorate, where a slim majority says the economy has worsened since President Donald Trump took office. A majority of the respondents said the president and both major parties are out of touch. Strong disapproval of Trump now outpaces strong approval by more than 2-to-1 (46% to 20%) and his overall job rating stands at 41% approve, 59% disapprove.

Disapproval Spans Key Issues And Demographic Groups

Perceptions of national direction vary sharply by party and demographics. Far more Democrats (95%) and independents (77%) say the country is on the wrong track than Republicans (29%).

Larger shares of Black (87%), Hispanic (71%) and Asian (71%) Americans say "wrong track" than White Americans (61%). Meanwhile, majorities across urban, suburban and rural areas also say the country is headed the wrong way.

Issue ratings are similarly negative. More than 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of tariffs (65%), the economy (62%) and managing the federal government (63%). Respondents also disapprove of his approach to immigration, the Russia-Ukraine war and U.S. relations with other countries.

Anxieties About Executive Power And Party Disconnect

Nearly half say America's global leadership has weakened under Trump and about 6 in 10 say his policies have increased prices, which is a key factor as inflation remains a key concern.

Concerns extend to executive power. Sixty-four percent say Trump is "going too far" in trying to expand presidential authority and while views of Trump are bleak, the public is even harsher on Democrats. In fact, 68% of poll respondents say the Democratic Party is "out of touch with the concerns of most people," compared with 63% who say the same about Trump and 61% about the Republican Party.

