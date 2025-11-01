Donald Trump Faces Broad Discontent as 60% Americans Disapprove of His Economic Leadership

According to a recent Yahoo/YouGov poll, there is a growing dissatisfaction among Americans with President Donald Trump‘s economic management.

A staggering 60% of the respondents expressed disapproval, marking the highest disapproval rating for Trump’s handling of the economy to date.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 23 to 27, marks a significant shift in public sentiment. This is in stark contrast to the mid-2020 scenario when Trump’s average approval rating on the economy was 49%.

The poll results have surfaced amidst a government shutdown and Trump’s decision to halt trade talks and impose higher tariffs on Canada.

Also Read: Donald Trump Lauds Economic Success, Yet Public Sentiment Tells A Different Story

The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan entity, has estimated that the shutdown could potentially cost the U.S. economy a whopping $14 billion.

Moreover, the poll uncovers that 56% of Americans perceive the U.S. economy to be on a downward spiral, marking a 9-point increase since March. A significant 76% of respondents have also reported a surge in grocery prices.

The perception of a deteriorating economy has transcended party lines, with Democrats, independents, and Republicans all reporting a rise in economic pessimism.

Trump’s approval rating on “trade and tariffs” echoes his rating on the economy, with 33% approval and 60% disapproval.

Read Next

Shutdown Gift of $130 Million For Military Sparks Legal Questions, Trump Says Donor Is a ‘Friend’