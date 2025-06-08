Democratic leaders are confronting renewed calls for generational change as questions mount over the party’s aging leadership, especially after the health and political fallout surrounding Joe Biden and other veteran lawmakers.

At Rep. Jim Clyburn‘s (D-S.C.) renowned “fish fry” event in South Carolina last week, the internal debate over age and succession was hard to ignore, BBC reports.

The annual gathering, hosted by the influential South Carolina congressman, comes amid growing unease within the party following Biden’s departure from the 2024 race and then-Vice President Kamala Harris‘s subsequent loss to Donald Trump.

Biden later revealed he was battling stage 4 prostate cancer, which added to concerns over leadership longevity and succession planning.

Clyburn, who is 84 and seeking re-election, dismissed retirement speculation, insisting that his constituents still support him.

But his remarks did little to stop whispers about whether the Democratic Party needs a new generation to steer its future—especially after three congressional Democrats died in office this year, handing Republicans the edge in key votes, including a narrow approval of Trump’s budget.

Younger party members and activists have been increasingly vocal, warning that the Democrats risk becoming out of touch if they fail to recruit and elevate younger leaders.

Ashley McIntyre Stewart, a party activist, said bluntly, “We have a geriatric problem,” urging more youth involvement to avoid being outmaneuvered by Republicans, BBC adds.

Yet, many of the party’s oldest lawmakers show no signs of stepping down.

An Axios survey found that over half of House Democrats aged 75 and above plan to run again in 2026.

The balance between seasoned experience and energetic newcomers remains a pressing concern heading into the next cycle.

Youth Movement Gaining Ground

Some up-and-comers have begun challenging the status quo.

Saikat Chakrabarti, 39, is taking on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California.

Meanwhile, Jake Rakov, 37, is contesting Rep. Brad Sherman’s (D-Calif) seat, signaling a hunger for fresh perspectives in Washington, BBC adds.

At the fish fry, two potential 2028 presidential contenders—Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland—spoke to a crowd eager to hear how Democrats plan to regain momentum.

Moore, a 46-year-old military veteran and only the third Black governor in U.S. history, captured attention with a rousing call to action: “This is our moment.”

While both parties face aging leadership, the Democrats’ recent stumbles have intensified scrutiny.

As the party plots its future, the push to balance experience with energy is becoming an unavoidable conversation at every level—from fish fries to national conventions.

