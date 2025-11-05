Bernie Sanders Says Trump 'Illegally' Withheld Billions In SNAP Funds, Defying Court And Congress: 'He'd Rather Let 16 Million Kids Go Hungry'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of illegally withholding billions in food assistance, charging that the move defied both Congress and the courts amid a nationwide hunger crisis.

Sanders Accuses Trump Of Defying Courts And Congress Over SNAP Funds

In a post on X, Sanders said Trump "illegally withheld $5.5 billion in SNAP funds, defying Congress & the courts," referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that provides monthly food benefits to low-income families.

"He'd rather let 16 million kids go hungry than obey the law," Sanders wrote, calling the White House's handling of the situation "chaos" and "no way to run the government."

White House Faces Backlash After Delayed SNAP Payments

Sanders alleged that the administration delayed the release of full November SNAP payments despite a federal court order requiring immediate distribution.

After days of uncertainty, the White House now says it will "comply" with the ruling and release the funds, though the Vermont senator warned that millions of households could still face delays in receiving benefits.

See Also: Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Is One Trump Move Away From Exploding Past $125,000

Democrats Blast Trump Over SNAP Aid As GOP Defends Delay

Democratic leaders, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), sharply criticized President Trump for withholding food aid, calling his actions "cruel" and "political."

Klobuchar said Trump had "no excuse" to block emergency SNAP funding.

Schumer urged the USDA to "fully fund" benefits for 42 million Americans and accused Trump of caring more about "his ballroom and his bathroom" than struggling families.

Republicans pushed back, defending the administration's actions and blaming Democrats for the crisis.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) defended the Trump administration's stance, saying he was glad officials were examining "why 41 million people are on SNAP" and calling for an end to "waste, fraud, and abuse."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) criticized Democrats over the ongoing standoff, accusing them of prolonging what he called the "#SchumerShutdown" and urging them to "end the suffering" for Americans affected by the impasse.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) echoed that sentiment, questioning Schumer's claim that "every day gets better for us" and arguing that Democrats were "playing a dangerous game" while federal workers went unpaid.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com