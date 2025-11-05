Trump Rubbed His 'Inhumanity' In Americans With 'Great Gatsby'-Themed Halloween Party

President Donald Trump faced criticism over the weekend after hosting a "Great Gatsby"-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago just hours before millions of Americans lost access to food assistance as the government shutdown continued, prompting dueling court orders and emergency funding moves.

Democrats Blast Optics Amid SNAP Uncertainty

Democrats seized on the symbolism, arguing the White House prioritized revelry while households braced for a disruption to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. "Last night, Trump made it even clearer that he doesn't give a damn about anyone but himself and his wealthy friends," Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a public statement.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reposted party images and added, "The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans' face never ceases to stun me."

The White House dismissed the attacks. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said to ABC News, "These Democrats are full of it. President Trump has consistently called on them to do the right thing and reopen the government, which they could do at any time."

Roaring '20s Theme Fuels Political Backlash

The Friday night fête featured guests in 1920s attire, with hosts in flapper dress greeting invitees, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and Tiffany's husband Michael Boulos. The theme, "A little party never killed nobody," echoed the 2013 film based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about wealth and class divides.

Courts Press Funding As Shutdown Drags On

The backlash landed as courts pressed the administration to keep SNAP flowing. Last Friday, two federal judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts ordered officials to use emergency reserves to avert a full cutoff, even as the administration argued it lacked authority during the shutdown. A Boston judge separately ruled the attempt to suspend funding "unlawful" but stopped short of immediately ordering payments.

On Monday, the administration told a federal judge it would provide partial November benefits, about $4.65 billion, from a contingency fund, a step that may still leave gaps and delays as states retool their systems. Officials resisted tapping other pools, such as Section 32 child-nutrition funds, calling that an unacceptable risk.

Trump, controversially posted on Truth Social on Monday, that SNAP benefits would not be distributed until the "Radical Left Democrats open up government.”

