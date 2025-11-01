Trump Slammed By Federal Judges In Key SNAP Ruling

Two federal judges on Friday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to resume funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), directing the use of emergency reserves to keep the nation's largest food aid program running during the ongoing government shutdown.

The nearly simultaneous rulings from U.S. District Judges John J. McConnell in Rhode Island and Indira Talwani in Massachusetts came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it would halt SNAP payments starting Nov. 1, claiming it lacked authority to continue funding. The program, which serves roughly one in eight Americans, costs about $8 billion monthly and is a cornerstone of the country's social safety net, reported Fortune.

Courts SNAP Ruling

McConnell ruled that the USDA must use at least the $5 billion contingency fund to sustain benefits and continue honoring existing work requirement waivers. Talwani, in a separate opinion, called the funding suspension "unlawful" and ordered the agency to inform the court by Monday whether it would use emergency funds to cover November payments in full.

The decisions follow lawsuits by Democratic-led states, cities, and nonprofits that argued that federal law requires the administration to maintain SNAP, even during a funding lapse. They cited an additional $23 billion available in related reserves. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the rulings confirm that "the administration is choosing not to feed Americans in need, despite knowing it is legally required to do so."

Expected Delays

Despite the court orders, many beneficiaries are expected to face delays because reloading benefit cards can take over a week. Food banks nationwide are extending hours to meet demand, fearing temporary relief. "Unless the administration is magical, nothing is going to happen tomorrow," said Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger Food Bank, according to the report.

Last year, SNAP served 41 million people — two-thirds from families with children. Advocates say the rulings ensure the government upholds its duty to prevent hunger while political negotiations continue.

Trump Response

Trump took to Truth Social to address the ongoing SNAP funding issue, saying government attorneys believe we lack the legal authority to use certain funds to pay SNAP benefits. He added, "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and reopen the government.”

He added that he had instructed attorneys to ask the court for clarification on how to fund SNAP.

