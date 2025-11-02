Court Blocks Trump's SNAP Reductions, But Stricter Eligibility Rules Begin

The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules that went into effect on Saturday will not issue benefits through November due to the government shutdown, according to the United States Department of Agriculture website. The USDA states that Senate Democrats have voted 13 times against funding the program.

New Eligibility Rules Begin

President Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill Act takes effect Saturday, introducing new rules expected to reduce federal spending by $186 billion over the next decade. According to The Hill, the law’s biggest change would require able-bodied adults without dependents to demonstrate 80 hours of work, education, or training per month in order to remain eligible after three months.

Expanded Work Mandates

All able-bodied adults under 65 must show proof of work to keep receiving benefits under the U.S.'s largest nutrition assistance program. Parents with children under 14 are now exempt from the work requirement, lowered from the previous age of 18.

Young adults, veterans, and homeless individuals must meet work requirements for benefits beyond three months.

The report notes that new rules for non-citizens are also going into effect, affecting lawful permanent residents, Cuban and Haitian entrants, and undocumented immigrants.

Court Intervention And Contingency Funding

U.S. District Judge John McConnell on Friday blocked the Trump administration from reducing SNAP benefits.

“SNAP benefits have never, until now, been terminated,” McConnell said at a hearing.

Approximately $5.25 billion in contingency reserves exists, though Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said November requires $9.2 billion. She also accused Democrats of putting free healthcare for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families.

On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that conflicting court rulings create uncertainty over legal authority, directing his lawyers to clarify SNAP funding rules.

