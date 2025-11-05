Cathie Wood Joins Elon Musk And Brian Roemmele In Hyping Tesla's AI5 Chip: 'It Will Be A Big Deal'

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood threw her support behind Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) next-generation AI5 chip after business advisor Brian Roemmele called it a "big deal," with Elon Musk revealing new details about the chip's production and future roadmap.

Cathie Wood Backs Tesla's AI Ambitions

ARK Invest CEO Wood weighed in on Tesla's latest artificial intelligence breakthrough, backing Roemmele's assertion that the automaker's new AI5 chip could be a game-changer.

Sharing Roemmele's post on X, formerly Twitter, Wood wrote, "If @BrianRoemmele thinks #Tesla's A15 chip will be a big deal, then it will be a big deal."

Tesla's AI5 Chip: 40× Faster, 10× Cheaper Than Nvidia's

Earlier, Roemmele praised the in-house AI5 chip, stating it was "40× faster,"

"8× compute," "9× memory," "5× bandwidth" and "10× cheaper per inference than Nvidia."

He added that it was built by Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) with lithography by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), with all manufacturing taking place in Texas and Arizona, and production set to begin in 2026.

Calling it a major leap forward, Roemmele wrote, "It is a big deal."

Elon Musk Confirms Timeline, Teases Future AI6 And AI7 Chips

Responding to Roemmele, Musk said that slightly different versions of the chip will be produced by Samsung and TSMC due to variations in design translation but will perform identically.

"We will have samples and maybe a small number of units in 2026, but high volume production is only possible in 2027," Musk said, adding that AI6 could achieve roughly 2× performance, with volume production by mid-2028.

He also hinted at AI7, calling it a "more adventurous" design that will require entirely new fabrication processes.

Last month, Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.10 billion, marking a 12% year-over-year increase and surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $26.24 billion.

Tesla shares fell 5.15% on Tuesday, closing at $444.26, and slipped another 1.07% in after-hours trading. According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, the stock maintains a strong price trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Click here for a detailed look at how it stacks up against peers and competitors.

