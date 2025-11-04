Hillary Clinton Says Trump Taking A 'Break' From Gold-And-Marble Interior Renovations To Defy Court Order On SNAP: 'Nero Would Be Proud'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized President Donald Trump after he vowed to withhold food assistance benefits during the ongoing government shutdown, calling his remarks reminiscent of a ruler indifferent to public suffering.

Trump Says SNAP Benefits Will Wait Until Democrats ‘Open Up Government‘

Clinton's rebuke came after Trump posted on Truth Social that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would not be distributed until the “Radical Left Democrats open up government."

He claimed that SNAP spending had "increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars" under former President Joe Biden's term and would resume only when Democrats ended the shutdown.

Clinton Fires Back, Says Trump ‘Defying Court Order To Feed Hungry Americans'

Clinton wrote Tuesday on X, "This is the president of the United States taking a break from gold-and-marble interior renovations to say he'll defy a court order to feed hungry Americans."

She added, "Nero would be proud."

Nero was a Roman emperor known for his vanity, extravagance and indifference to human suffering.

Trump's comments appeared to defy a recent federal court order requiring the administration to continue providing November SNAP payments.

Democrats Blast Trump for Defying Court Orders and Creating ‘Hunger Crisis’

Top Democrats blasted President Trump for refusing to release SNAP funds during the ongoing government shutdown, accusing him of breaking the law and inflicting harm on struggling families.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump was "creating a hunger crisis in America" to avoid reopening the government and addressing healthcare, calling his actions "horrific."

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) labeled the move illegal, writing that Trump “isn't just trying to deny food from hungry American families.”

He added, “he's breaking the law so he can deny food from hungry American families.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) charged that Trump was "trying to use hungry children, veterans, and seniors as a political bargaining chip," despite two federal courts ordering him to pay SNAP benefits.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) echoed those concerns, warning that Trump "keeps threatening to ignore the courts' orders to maximize the pain on American families."

