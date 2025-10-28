Trump Says He'd 'Love To Do' A Third Term: 'Am I Not Ruling It Out? You'll Have To Tell Me'

President Donald Trump declined to shut down talk of a third White House run in 2028, telling reporters on Monday that he "would love to do it" even as the Constitution caps presidents at two elections.

Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Chance Of A 2028 Run

"I have my best numbers ever. It's very terrible. I have my best numbers," he said while flying to Tokyo aboard Air Force One, according to an ABC News report. Pressed again, Trump added, "Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me," before pivoting to Democrats, "All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don't."

The remarks revive an idea he floated earlier this year. In a March interview with NBC News, Trump said he was "not joking" about a possible third bid and hinted there were "methods" to do it, a claim widely disputed by legal scholars. He later said in May it was "very early" and acknowledged significant legal barriers.

Constitutional Limits And Legal Battle Prospects Ahead

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt's four elections, states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." This legal measure forecloses another Trump campaign, though a few theorize about unlikely succession loopholes that would face immediate court challenges.

Asked Monday whether he'd fight in court over a third-term bid, Trump answered, "I haven't really thought about it."

Health Details And ‘Trump 2028' Merch

Trump also volunteered new details about his recent visit to Walter Reed hospital, saying he received "advanced imaging," including an MRI and that "It was perfect." The White House physician released only a high-level summary of the checkup and Trump did not explain why an MRI was ordered.

Merchandising has fed the speculation on Trump’s plans for 2028. In April, Trump's online store began selling "Trump 2028" hats and shirts, items his allies portrayed as trolling but which critics saw as softening the ground for an unconstitutional run.

On Monday's flight, Trump also boasted about Republican bench strength for 2028, pointing in the direction of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while leaving the door open for himself. Whether that door actually exists is another matter and even supporters who've mused about workarounds acknowledge that any attempt would trigger a bruising legal and political fight.

