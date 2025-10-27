Trump's AI Images On Social Media 'Tacky,' 'Disturbing' & 'Unpresidential': Majority Of Voters Disapprove

When it comes to making images and videos using artificial intelligence to share on social media, most American voters think President Donald Trump is inappropriate with his posts. A new survey shows just what voters think of a recent viral video shared by the president.

DJT is in a challenging position. Stay ahead of the curve here.

Americans Disapprove Of Trump's AI Images, Videos

President Trump has shared multiple AI-generated videos on Truth Social, a platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), of which Trump is one of the largest shareholders.

One of the recent AI-generated videos featured Trump flying a jet and dropping sewage on protestors below. Other videos featured President Barack Obama being arrested and sent to prison, and an imagined version of Gaza with a Trump hotel and a golden statue of the president.

A YouGov poll conducted from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 found that the majority of American adults disapprove of these AI-generated videos. The poll featured 31% Democrat voters and 32% Republican voters, with the remaining as Independents.

The largest share of voters say they saw the video of Trump dropping the sewage, with 36% saying they saw the video, including 50% of Democrats polled and 30% of Republicans polled. Lower percentages of voters saw the Obama video (15% of voters) and Gaza (19% of voters).

When asked if they approve or disapprove of the video of Trump dropping sewage on protestors, 70% of voters said they strongly disapprove (61%) or somewhat disapprove (9%). Only 20% strongly approve (13%) or somewhat approve (7%) with 10% not sure.

As expected, the poll was split by political party, with 96% of Democrats disapproving of the video, 72% of Independents disapproving of the video, and 42% of Republicans disapproving of the video. Perhaps surprisingly, 42% of Republicans approved of the video, while 42% disapproved.

After watching the video, voters were asked to select from a list of adjectives to describe what they were shown. Respondents were allowed to choose multiple descriptors. Here are the results from all voters:

Unpresidential: 60%

Disturbing: 52%

Offensive: 51%

Tacky: 48%

Funny: 21%

Entertaining: 15%

Clever: 9%

Impressive: 5%

The video being unimpressive was the top answer among both Democrats (83%) and Independents (68%), while only 26% of Republicans used this term. The top response from Republicans was funny, but only 43% chose it.

While funny and entertaining were the top vote-getters among Republicans, more Republican voters said the video was Unpresidential, Disturbing, and Offensive than Clever or Impressive.

The other two videos received similar marks, with 69% of voters disapproving of the Obama video and 66% disapproving of the Gaza video.

Those videos had lower overall percentages for disapproval and for terms like Unpresidential and Disturbing.

Read Also: Trump Approval Rating Positive In Only 24 States: Government Shutdown Overshadows Record Stock Prices

Why It's Important

The poll found that a large percentage of Americans believe AI will have a negative impact on society versus a positive effect at 48% and 29% respectively. One of the top concerns among voters is the spread of misleading deep fakes (73%), with the spread of political propaganda (64%) also a major concern.

Trump has 11 million followers on Truth Social, where he has become known for posting memes and AI-generated images and videos, often making fun of political opponents.

On X, Trump has 110 million followers, but he has not been utilizing that platform as much since he won the 2024 election. The pinned post by Trump on X promotes his son's new book, and his most recent post on the platform promotes his granddaughter's interview with the president.

The poll found that only 22% of respondents said they follow Trump on a social media platform, with 20% saying they don't see his content there. Only 28% said that they often see Trump's content on social media.

When asked if Trump's content on social media is usually inappropriate or appropriate, more voters said the president's posts are inappropriate than appropriate by a 53% to 29% score. Posts being always inappropriate was the top vote getter at 29% overall.

Split by party, 87% of Democrats said Trump's posts are always or usually inappropriate, while 17% of Republicans said the president's posts are always or usually inappropriate. Sixty-four percent of Republicans said Trump's posts are always appropriate or usually appropriate.

The use of social media by President Trump differs significantly from that of his predecessors. The rise of AI-generated images and videos has led many voters to think the president's posts are inappropriate.

It could be interesting to see whether Trump loses followers on social media the more AI videos he posts, and whether fewer users will check Truth Social, the platform owned by the president, due to the latest AI videos shared by the president himself.

What is likely an effort to appeal to young voters by using memes and AI-generated videos created by the president's staff could end up having a negative overall impact on voter support.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock/ Brian Jason