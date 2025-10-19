Kamala Harris Says Not Inviting Elon Musk To 2021 White House EV Event Was A 'Big Mistake:' Report

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed regret over the exclusion of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk from a 2021 White House electric vehicle event.

Harris acknowledged the snub in her new book, “107 Days,” and emphasized it was a mistake not to invite Musk, whom she described as a major innovator in the EV space.

‘Big Mistake'

"I write in the book that I thought it was a big mistake to not invite Elon Musk when we did a big EV event. I mean, here he is, the major American manufacturer of extraordinary innovation in this space," she said during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

In August 2021, then-President Joe Biden hosted an EV event with executives from General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), but not Musk, despite Tesla’s exclusive focus on electric vehicles.

The exclusion was seen as a nod to organized labor, as Tesla plants are not unionized.

Harris Says Presidents Should Set Aside Political Loyalties

Harris stated that U.S. presidents should set aside political loyalties when recognizing technological advancements. Musk expressed his displeasure at the time via X (formerly Twitter) and later criticized Biden’s administration for perceived slights.

Harris also admitted the Biden administration erred by not prioritizing Americans’ immediate needs, such as affordable childcare, over infrastructure projects. She warned that failing to address basic needs could lead to public backlash.

Musk Remains Discontent With The Snub

The exclusion of Musk from the 2021 White House event has continued to resonate. In December 2023, Musk reiterated his frustration over the snub, highlighting the White House's decision to exclude Tesla while praising General Motors, despite its lower EV output compared to Tesla.

Musk’s discontent was evident when he responded to a post from the All-In Podcast, where venture capitalist David Sacks discussed the Biden administration’s actions against him.

‘Worst Thing' To Have Happened To Tesla, Says Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk

In November 2024, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, criticized President Biden’s decision to ignore Tesla at the event, calling it the "worst thing" that happened to the EV giant.

Despite the controversy, former Tesla executive Rohan Patel noted in July 2024 that the Biden administration treated Tesla fairly on certain issues, such as including the company in the $7,500 consumer incentive and supporting its driver assistance systems.

Patel acknowledged the administration’s efforts in passing manufacturing incentives for battery cells and materials.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Lev Radin On Shutterstock.com