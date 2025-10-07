In response to criticism from national news organizations, the Department of War has reportedly revised its new press access restrictions.

Pentagon Updates Press Rules, Sets Conditions for Credential Access

The Pentagon announced on Monday that it has made changes to the new rules for journalists seeking access to the department. Under the new guidelines, journalists will no longer need departmental approval before publishing articles containing non-official information, reported The New York Times.

The revised draft states that journalists are not obligated to submit their work for approval before publication. However, it specifies situations in which journalists might be considered “security risks” and have their credentials revoked.

News outlets seeking Pentagon access will have one week to review and decide whether to sign the new policy. Those who decline may lose their press credentials. Signing indicates acknowledgment of the outlined policies and procedures.

See Also: Gavin Newsom Says Trump’s ‘Abuse Of Power Won’t Stand’ As Court Blocks Oregon National Guard Deployment

Initial Media Restrictions Receive Backlash

In September, the Pentagon announced new rules requiring reporters covering the War Department to use only officially approved information or risk losing their press credentials.

The initial draft restrictions faced widespread criticism from news organizations, marking another instance in a series of clashes between the Trump administration and the media.

Even in May, the Trump administration had imposed restrictions on journalists’ access to the Pentagon. The administration cited national security and operational integrity concerns as the basis for these restrictions.

Trump's Crackdown On Media

These changes in the Pentagon’s press access rules also occur amidst a broader context of the Trump administration’s contentious relationship with the media.

In September, President Donald Trump labeled negative media coverage of him as "illegal," expressing his discontent with the media's portrayal of him. He stated, "When 97 percent of the stories are bad about a person, it’s no longer free speech."

Earlier this month, Trump targeted NBC's parent company, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), after applauding Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) for sidelining late-night hosts. The impact of Trump's criticisms on Comcast's momentum heading into the first quarter of 2026 remains to be seen.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.