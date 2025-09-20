Donald Trump Declares Harsh Media Coverage of Him 'No Longer Free Speech' But 'Illegal'

President Donald Trump has labeled negative media coverage of him as “illegal.”

Trump expressed his discontent with the media’s portrayal of him, stating, “When 97 percent of the stories are bad about a person, it's no longer free speech.” The basis for his claim remains unclear.

"So, I think it's very sad, but I think reporting has to be at least accurate, at least accurate to an extent. Again, when somebody is given, 97% of stories are bad about a person. That's no longer free speech,” Trump said on Friday in the White House.

“That's no longer anything. That's just cheating. And they cheat, and they become really members of the Democrat national committee. That's what they are, the networks, in my opinion. They're just offshoots of the Democrat national committee," he added.

This statement comes in the wake of the indefinite suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by Disney. The suspension was triggered by Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr‘s suggestion of potential regulatory action against ABC, a Disney-owned network.

Kimmel had recently sparked controversy with his comments about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and White House ally who was shot and killed last week. Following Kimmel’s suspension, Carr hinted that the FCC might target other shows, including ABC’s “The View.”

Trump lauded Carr, describing him as “incredible” and “a great American.” He disagreed with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who criticized Carr’s actions as “dangerous as hell” and likened them to a scene from ‘Goodfellas.’

The President’s comments and the subsequent suspension of Kimmel highlight the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and the media.

Trump’s claim that negative coverage is “illegal” could potentially have far-reaching implications for freedom of speech and press in the country.

The FCC’s potential regulatory action against ABC and other shows also raises concerns about censorship and the role of government in regulating media content.

This could set a precedent for future interactions between the government, the media, and free speech.

