Mark Cuban Says AI Race Explains Musk, Zuckerberg and Dell Support for Trump

Mark Cuban says that the backing of President Donald Trump by Big Tech is more about staying ahead in the AI race than political alignment.

During a recent conversation on The Tennessee Holler podcast, Cuban stated that tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Michael Dell are embroiled in an AI rivalry. This competition is not just between US firms and China, but also within the Silicon Valley behemoths themselves.

“There is a war to win AI. There’s one war between us and the rest of the world, particularly China,” Cuban said.

He further contended that this rivalry is the driving force behind these tech leaders’ readiness to align with Trump, despite facing backlash.

“So why did all these guys — Zuckerberg, Elon, Michael Dell, etc. get on their knees, and why did they get especially gold-crusted knee pads when they went to the White House?” Cuban asked.

According to Cuban, while Trump’s term may be short-lived, AI supremacy could influence future generations. “Donald Trump, hopefully, is only going to be here less than four years, and he’s gone, but AI is going to keep on going,” Cuban expressed.

At a recent dinner in the White House Rose Garden, several tech leaders openly commended Trump. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai praised Trump’s pro-business approach, while Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook expressed gratitude for creating a favorable investment climate.

The race for AI dominance is a critical factor in shaping the future of technology and global power dynamics. As such, the support of Trump by Big Tech, as highlighted by Cuban, underscores the significance of this race.

This alignment could potentially impact the direction of AI development and regulation, with implications for both the tech industry and broader society.

