Mark Cuban Calls Out Elon Musk Over DOGE Productivity Emails: 'Already Forgotten. Typical. Ready Fire Aim.'

Billionaire Mark Cuban has raised questions about Elon Musk‘s silence regarding the productivity emails that the White House DOGE office required federal employees to submit last month.

What Happened: Cuban took to Bluesky last week to voice his concerns about the lack of response to the ‘5 things’ DOGE emails. He remarked, “Already forgotten. Typical. Ready Fire Aim.”

“Whatever happened to the ‘5 things’ DoGe emails? Talked to someone really smart who just left gov, who said all the emails bounced back as inbox full,” Cuban wrote.

Previously, on February 22, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) had requested federal workers to submit a list of their accomplishments by February 24. Musk had warned that failure to respond by the deadline would be considered a resignation.

However, this led to widespread confusion, with at least eight agencies instructing their workers not to respond to the OPM’s email. The White House disclosed that less than half of the federal workforce had responded to the email.

Further adding to the chaos, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that federal employees were unable to submit their weekly list of accomplishments due to OPM’s email inbox being full.

As of now, Musk has not publicly responded to Cuban’s post. Neither Cuban nor Musk, nor the DOGE office, responded to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Why It Matters: The silence from Musk and the DOGE office raises questions about the effectiveness of the productivity emails and the potential impact on federal workers. The confusion and lack of response could potentially affect the morale and productivity of the workforce.

Furthermore, the inability of federal employees to submit their weekly accomplishments due to a full inbox highlights potential issues with the OPM’s email system.

This incident underscores the importance of clear communication and efficient systems within government agencies.

