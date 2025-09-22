Betting markets are buzzing with speculation about Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk potentially joining the Trump Administration by the end of 2025.

Traders Assign 7–8% Odds Of Musk Joining Trump by 2025

As per data from Kalshi, traders are assigning an 8% probability to Musk formally aligning with the Trump Administration by 2025’s end. Polymarket bettors are slightly less bullish, estimating the odds at 7%.

Check out the current price of TSLA stock here.

Betting markets have emerged as popular platforms for gauging sentiment on potential political developments, and Musk’s potential association with the Trump Administration is the latest topic to stir interest among traders.

It’s crucial to note that these percentages are not definitive forecasts but rather mirror the current sentiment of traders and bettors in these markets.

See Also: Ex-Trump Lawyer Raises Alarms: ‘I Have Never Been As Concerned As To Whether Our System Can Withstand The Pressure’

Musk, Trump Meet At Memorial After Months

On Sunday, Musk and Trump reunited at a memorial service for conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk at in Glendale, Arizona. Their interaction sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation.

However, Musk was notably absent from the guest list at a tech CEO and business leader event hosted by Trump at the newly renovated Rose Garden. This snub raised questions about the current relationship between Musk and the Trump administration.

Musk was also not present among the tech CEOs who joined Trump during his last week’s visit to the U.K. Among those present in the U.K. were Apple AAPL CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft MSFT CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others.

Earlier in the month, Musk had expressed his disillusionment with the government, calling it “unfixable” and stating that he hadn’t been to Washington, D.C. since May. He referred to his time with the Trump administration as a “side quest.”

The evolving dynamics between Musk and the Trump administration could have significant implications for both the tech industry and government policies.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.